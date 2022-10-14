Shell pipeline map

This map shows the Falcon Pipeline’s route from the MarkWest facility in Houston to Shell’s petrochemical cracker plant near Monaca.

The Shell Pipeline Co. and its prime contractor that built the Falcon Pipeline have agreed to pay a nearly $700,000 civil penalty with state environmental regulators for pollution caused during construction of the project in 2019, including in northern Washington County.

