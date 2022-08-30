A sculpture of an icon from the Civil Rights Movement has been commissioned to be displayed at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
The Eberly Foundation has committed funds to commission a sculpture of the Rev. James Lawson Jr., renowned tactician of nonviolence within the Civil Rights Movement, to be installed on the Fayette County campus.
Lawson was born in Uniontown in 1928 and grew up in Massillon, Ohio. A son of a minister, Lawson received his ministry license while still in high school and, following parole from prison in 1952 for refusing to register with the armed forces, he traveled to India for missionary work with the Methodist Church.
In India, he would become a practitioner of Gandhi’s methods of nonviolent resistance to affect change.
He returned to the United States in 1956 to continue his studies, and he met Dr. Martin Luther King, who encouraged him to lend his nonviolent activism to the burgeoning civil rights movement in the south.
King’s nonviolent workshops empowered activists to conduct sit-ins and demonstrations for desegregation across the country—including the Freedom Rides, the March on Washington, Freedom Summer and others.
University and campus sources have matched the Eberly Foundation’s contribution to the commission of a figurative sculpture of Reverend Lawson to be displayed at the campus, an artist proposal has been selected and commemoration details are to follow.
“Penn State Fayette is grateful to the Eberly Foundation for their commitment and support in bringing this tribute to the Fayette campus and to Penn State,” said Dr. Charles Patrick, Penn State Fayette chancellor and chief academic officer. “It is a true privilege to partner with the Eberly Foundation to honor the legacy of the civil rights icon Reverend James Lawson.”
The Eberly Foundation has supported higher education with scholarship, endowments and charitable giving at 28 colleges and universities, beginning with Penn State Fayette in 1965.
“A colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, Rev. Lawson was instrumental in advancing the cause of equality for all during one of the defining moments of our nation’s history,” said foundation president Robert E. Eberly Jr. “We at the Eberly Foundation are honored and excited to support the project to pay tribute to Reverend Lawson, a pioneer of the civil rights era in the United States.”
Patrick said, for both the campus and region, the tribute is an opportunity to share a vision of peaceful activism and to incorporate Lawson’s story into the academic and co-curricular elements of the campus and community.”
Eberly said it’s particularly fitting that Penn State Fayette leads the effort to recognize this esteemed Uniontown native and to acknowledge the magnitude of his achievements.
“The citizens of Uniontown, Fayette County, Pennsylvania and, indeed, the entire country are indebted to him for the freedoms that all Americans enjoy today,” Eberly said.
Following Lawson’s involvement with the Civil Rights Movement, he moved to Los Angeles in 1974 and served as pastor of Holman United Methodist Church until his retirement in 1999.
He continued his activism in support of the labor movement, reproductive and LGTBQ+ rights, immigrants’ rights and more.
In 2004, Lawson received the Community of Christ International Peace Award, and he has served as a visiting scholar at California State University Northridge since 2010.
