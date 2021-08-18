Charges were filed against a Clarksville man who allegedly threatened to shoot a man with a gun in South Connellsville.
Connellsville Police charged Joshua James McCartney, 22, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and harassment before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Wednesday.
Police responded to a call on Baldridge Avenue around 2:12 a.m., where Andrew Leichter reported McCartney pointed a gun at him as he was sitting in his vehicle.
The affidavit of probable cause alleged McCartney pressed the gun to Leichter's head and asked Leichter if he wanted to die.
Police alleged McCartney also punched Leichter in the face, causing injury to his nose.
Ashlyn Penich told police she saw McCartney standing on her front porch with the gun in his hand. She told police he said he wanted to kill Leichter and then shoot himself, according to court paperwork.
McCartney reportedly told police he did have a gun, but said he did not point it at Leichter and denied making those statements to Penich.
McCartney was lodged in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
