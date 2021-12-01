A Clearfield County woman was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Fayette County home in May.
State police charged Shelby Rae Martin, also known as Shelby Rae Dice, 42, of Morrisdale with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
The charges stem from an incident in Springhill Township on May 15 where Martin allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old boy, and then performed a sex act on the child.
Police have issued a warrant for her arrest.
