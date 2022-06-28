Carnegie Melon University graduate students have returned to Uniontown to help further develop a pilot program that officials believe will help the city reach its fullest potential.
In May, graduate students from Carnegie Melon University (CMU) released their report entitled “Filling the Gap,” which showed findings and recommendations from the students for trail-based economic development for the city of Uniontown relative to the completion of the Sheepskin Trail.
Mark John, the director of community development for the City of Uniontown, said the study offered both in-depth research and valuable materials about how to move the city forward.
The goals laid out in the study included attracting new businesses along the Sheepskin Trail, building sustainable infrastructure and improving the health and well-being of city residents.
“These guys are picking up where they left off,” said John of the second group of CMU students now in Uniontown. “This particular group is developing a web-based community-development tool called AssetMappr, and they chose Uniontown as their pilot for the program.”
John said the continued visits to Uniontown came after a CMU professor took an interest in coal communities in the 10-county region around Pittsburgh and saw Uniontown as the perfect opportunity for students to get real-world practice while helping the city.
Once completed, AssetMappr uses a digital map that allows users to see what assets as community has, but also contains a platform for community members to make comments and recommendations on existing assets as well as commenting on what assets would be further serve the community by placing a digital pin on the map.
John said, for example, someone can comment on how and why a community swimming pool would be beneficial at a certain tagged location, and others can include their comments and suggestions and then a dialog can take place about putting a pool in Uniontown.
The second group of CMU students have been in the area since the spring, and they’ll be holding an event to receive feedback for AssetMappr before it’s launched at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Mt. Olivet Church, 57 Stewart Ave., Uniontown.
John said the 30 spaces are filling fast, and anyone interested in attending can email him at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or call Uniontown City Hall at 724-430-2900.
John said having the CMU students take such an interest in Uniontown and providing data analytics from some of the brightest minds in the world is both humbling and exiting.
“It finally gives us a sense of turning a corner as a city, to start to plan for the future,” John said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.