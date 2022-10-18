This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, CNX Foundation is partnering with Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA.
CNX Foundation has provided the agency a $75,000 grant to launch the prevention program BringLove365 in high schools throughout Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, the foundation announced last week.
“CNX Foundation is proud to step forward and partner with organizations in the region to help put an end to domestic violence,” Alex Reyes, CNX Resources executive vice president and general counsel, said in a news release. “We look forward to supporting DVSSP to enhance confidence, skills and knowledge of students in order to build safe and healthy relationships in all aspects of their lives.”
According to DVSSP, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men will be a victim of domestic abuse. BringLove365 helps students cultivate healthy relationships by teaching goal setting, communication and creative skills.
Recent changes to state and federal funding have presented challenges to DVSSP’s mission to educate, advocate and assist students and victims, and the grant through CNX Foundation will allow the local nonprofit to continue its work.
“CNX Foundation’s support will help us to continue educating our youth to live healthy, violence-free lives,” Alexandra Brooks, director of prevention for DVSSP, said in a news release. “This initiative goes beyond basic education. It provides students with foundational knowledge of how to prevent something very serious from happening, while also encouraging them to create an open dialogue for help.”
Betsie Trew, president and CEO of the Washington County Community Foundation, introduced the partnership between CNX and DVVSP, and pledged an additional $50,000 to domestic services.
“When we learned that the school-based prevention program of DVSSP was in jeopardy due to governmental funding cuts, we knew we had to help,” Trew said.
