Brownsville is restoring a piece of its history with a Coca-Cola mural project in the heart of its downtown area overlooking the Monongahela River.
The mural at 25 Market Street was originally painted sometime prior to 1919, said Mayor Ross Swords.
“I thought, ‘What an idea it would be to restore that mural,’” he said.
He began contacting Coca-Cola executives about restoring the sign five years ago. The demolition of a nearby building made the faded mural more apparent in the town, and he expanded his efforts. Coca-Cola agreed to pay for Pittsburgh artist Randi Stewart to restore the advertisement in a project that began Monday.
Stewart worked from a construction lift Monday to prime the surface, outlining the original letters.
Scott Campbell of Brownsville watched the project unfold Monday evening from the sidewalk. He said he remembers seeing the mural when he was young, though it was also faded decades ago.
“I think it’s very good,” he said of the project. “There has been a lot of progress [in Brownsville] in the last 10, 15 years.”
Swords said the project is expected to be completed in one to two weeks, depending on weather.
He is working to identify the history of the mural with the help of information provided by Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola executives told him it was likely an advertisement for a bottling company in Washington or Uniontown.
Swords said borough officials are hoping to hold a fundraiser with Coca-Cola, selling 8-ounce bottles of coke for the sale price listed on the historic ad – 5 cents. The proceeds would go toward installing lighting for the mural.
“I think it will bring people who want to take pictures with it or of it, and the same people will stop and shop in town or eat in town or get gas in town,” he said.
