The new executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor is looking forward to continuing the legacy of her predecessor.
On June 15, Sarah Collier started her new job as the executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor (NRHC) following the retirement of Donna Holdorf, who held the position for 20 years.
“She’s had such an impact and legacy for 20 years,” Collier said. “She has done such neat things and expanded what the National Road Heritage Corridor is.”
The NRHC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that was designated as a state heritage area in 1994 and as a National Scenic Byway – “All American Road” in 2002.
The NRHC collaborates with local, state and national-heritage partners along the corridor in developing and enhancing the visitor experience along the National Road Corridor, which is the site of arguably the most important revolutionary events in the country’s history.
“I love stories,” Collier said, adding that she also loves promoting heritage of the area – not only this history, but the culture, traditions, foods, arts, and the natural landscape. “There’s so many impactful and poignant and fascinating nooks and crannies in this region.”
Originally from Baltimore, Collier moved to the area 14 years ago when her partner landed a job in Southwestern Pennsylvania and they decided to put down roots.
Collier has worked in and around Pittsburgh and Washington County as a service coordinator, academic coach, and, before her current prospect opened up, served as the Main Street manager for the Washington Business District Authority.
She said her job as the authority’s Main Street manager enabled her to become familiar with the NRHC.
“The National Road runs through Washington, so Donna (Holdorf) was one of the very first people I met,” Collier said, adding that she had worked closely with Holdorf during her time at the authority. “Working with the Main Street Program, I got to know National Road Heritage Corridor, so I just felt like this is a good and exciting next step.”
Collier said the parts of the area having a significant role in America’s history is something that may have been forgotten in the day-to-day life of people who live here or are visiting.
“We want to remind people of that and help them learn about the parts of history they didn’t get a whole lot of exposure in school to because when they think of revolution, they think of Philadelphia or Boston,” Collier said, noting that the events of the French and Indian War and their significance to the area and beyond are overlooked at times. “The French and Indian War is a huge part of how we became a country.”
Collier also wants to highlight the people and the businesses in the area that stand out and draw pride to the places along the National Road.
“The most profound parts of Donna’s legacy is that she acted in service to the people and to the communities,” Collier said, adding that the people in the communities have helped move the area forward. “We are a facilitator. It is my time to listen and observe and talk to as many people as possible and find how to continue that legacy of service.”
