Columbia Gas announced the launch of a pilot program using cleaner, carbon-neutral fuel systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
At the company’s new operations center in Dunbar Township on Tuesday, officials Columbia Gas plans to use a Ford F-250 truck fitted with the Neufuel system, powered by an onsite fueling appliance that is roughly the size of a small backyard grill.
Unlike gas-powered vehicles, which use compressed natural gas (CNG), the truck will use adsorbed natural gas (ANG) called Neufuel, which allows a vehicle’s fueling system to operate at a lower pressure than CNG-fueled vehicles.
Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania president and COO, said the truck will be the pilot vehicle to test out the new system, and see if it fits the demands of the company.
“We believe this technology is going to meet our high demands, and we’re going to put it through its paces as our first official test case of this technology,” he said.
The F-250 truck has been used at the Dunbar location for about a month, and it takes about three hours to fill up the Neufuel tank, which runs between 80 and 100 miles before the vehicle switches over to diesel fuel.
The test period for the system will run about a year, and Kempic said Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource have set a corporate goal of using such technologies in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 90% by 2030.
Robert Friedman, Ingevity Corporation managing director of ANG, said the low-pressure system in the Neufuel tank allows the vehicle to run on the small, low-cost fueling appliance that averages out to $1 to $1.50 per gallon while maintaining the same mileage rate of the vehicle.
“That enables a fleet to methodically and deliberately and practically move from a gasoline or diesel fleet to a natural-gas or renewable-natural-gas fleet,” Friedman said.
He added that such forms of renewable natural gas include natural gas generated by wastewater facilities, landfills and agricultural facilities.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) provided a grant through its Alternative Fuel Incentive Grant Program to fund in part the pilot program.
“I like to congratulate Ingevity and Columbia Gas today for working together to implement a resource we have here in Pennsylvania, and I hope we can continue to use alternative fuels in the future to help reduce emissions,” said Rick Price, Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities managing director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.