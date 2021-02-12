Columbia Gas is replacing more than 27,900 feet of underground pipe impacting customers in Hiller, Fayette County.
The work will occur along Brown Avenue, Luzerne Avenue, Hiller Avenue, Knox Avenue, Fayette Avenue, Crawford Avenue, Brashear Avenue, Frick Street, First Street, Second Street, Third Street, Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Chestnut Street, Dolly Lane and Luzerne Terrace. Work is expected to last through the end of the year and will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect lane restrictions during working hours, and Saturday work also is possible.
The construction work will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for affected customers while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas representatives will contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This, and other work on existing outside meters, will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.
All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.
Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.