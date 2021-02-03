Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that under a set of commitments agreed upon by Comcast, the telecommunications provider will delay its planned implementation of usage-based data overage charges to existing customers until July 2021 in its Northeast Division.
“As Pennsylvanians continue to navigate this pandemic, we know millions are relying on the internet for school and work more than ever. This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs,” said AG Shapiro. “My office negotiated with Comcast to delay the implementation of these overage charges and waive any early termination fees for customers who opt out through December 2021. We also limited the impact of these changes on low-income households.”
The amended rollout plan includes both a delayed start date to accommodate parents and students, and changes to Comcast’s policy that makes it easier for Pennsylvanians to terminate their existing contracts without fees.
As a result of dialogue and at the urging of the state attorney general’s office, Comcast has agreed to:
n Forgo the data threshold on low-income users who are enrolled in the Internet Essentials program or IEPP programs for the duration of 2021
n Disclose data threshold information more prominently in the contract execution process
n Delay implementation of the overage charges until July, to be seen in the August bill
n Waive any early termination fee normally charged only for cancelling all Xfinity services early, through Dec. 31, 2021, for any customer who entered into a term contract prior to November 2020.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and Comcast continue to work on ways to increase transparency and educate consumers. Comcast customers are encouraged to review their data usage prior to July 1 to see which data plan best suits their household under these new terms. Affected customers may cancel a contract because the plan will not be charged an early termination fee, which Comcast normally applies only when all services are cancelled.
