The third Faith & Blue event will be held in Uniontown on Saturday to bring together the community through fun and faith.
“The idea is that communities are safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes and dreams,” said Fayette County Sheriff Jim Custer. “Our faith-based organizations are key to building these bonds because they are not only the largest community resource, but they are as diverse as our nation.”
Faith & Blue was started nationally in 2020 by Movement Forward Inc. working with the office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) at the U.S. Department of Justice, with events scheduled across the country in October.
Locally, Faith & Blue is sponsored by Uniontown Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, state police and Love Fayette, and will take place at Bailey Park in Uniontown from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Bailey Park has worked well as the perfect venue,” said Laura Kutek, the director of planning and community relations for the city of Uniontown.
Kutek said the park offers a family atmosphere, baseball fields, concession stand and ample room for other family-friendly activities.
Custer said there will be many activities that range from a kickball tournament for children ages 6 to 12, face painting, police vehicles will be on display for children to see, and a barbecue of hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be provided at no cost.
New this year is a scheduled landing of a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter.
Custer said he believes the event has grown in Uniontown as they had more attendees last year than the first year, with the hope even more people will come out on Saturday.
“I have had several people approach me back in the summer asking if we are having the event again this year as they are looking forward to it,” Custer said, thanking the event sponsors.
Kutek said she believes Faith & Blue has helped build a stronger community with mutual respect, trust and understanding.
“There is no resource that can match the depth of the faith community in facilitating productive engagement with law enforcement, which is needed now more than ever,” she said. “These connections are built through activities that are held in Uniontown and neighborhoods of every kind across the United States, jointly hosted by houses of worship and local law enforcement entities.”
