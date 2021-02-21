The Fayette County commissioners approved $1.4 million in grants available to business in the hospitality industry.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to ratify the application for the state’s COVID-19 Hospital Industry Recovery Program.
The program is allocating $145 million in funding assistance to hospitality industry businesses throughout the state that were adversely impacted by the pandemic.
The commissioners have to appoint a certified economic development agency to administer the funds by March 1, and then that agency has until March 15 to process applications from eligible businesses until the funds allocated to the county have been exhausted. The funds must be distributed by June 15.
Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has submitted a proposal to administer the funds, but a decision has not yet been made.
“We have a tight time frame to accomplish this,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites. “It’s another thing we have to do, but it’s very much needed.”
“Stay tuned,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “We’ll get the information out as fast as we can.”
The eligible businesses in the hospitality industry would apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
“We’ll get there and we’ll get it done like we did with the COVID money last year,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “We’ll do the same thing with this.”
Also at their meeting, the commissioners, unanimously voted to award Widmer Engineering’s bid of $15,000 concerning designing a road inside Jacobs Creek Park as well as a second playground. Widmer was the lowest responsible bidder out of three.
In October, the county announced the Bullskin Township park would continue to receive upgrades through state grants.
A state Department of Conservation and National Resources grant will help with the park’s Great Swamp Camp Playground, a 2,500-square-foot play area that includes space for younger children. The project also calls for the design and installation of an access road and pedestrian walkway to adjoin the park’s existing parking lots, allowing for closure of one park entrance and enhancing overall security.
Those projects are the second phase of improvements at the park. The first phase of the project included a master site development plan and trail feasibility study.
The county budgeted $50,000 in 2020 for the access road, which was used as a match to leverage the playground.
In other business, commissioners:
n Presented former state Sen. Richard Kasunic the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration Advisory Board Community Recognition Award. It was an award Kasunic was supposed to receive last year, but didn’t due to COVID-19 restrictions.
n Unanimously approved a grant proposal to Tree Vitalize Bare Roots Trees Program that will provide up to 20 trees to be planted at the Fayette County Recycling Center to support in controlling storm water runoff.
n Unanimously approved both the quote from J&J Garage Doors of Smithfield for $7,200 to purchase and install two new garage doors at the recycling center and the quote from Alarm Monitoring of Uniontown in the amount of $3,144.00 to upgrade and install an alarm system at the center.
n Unanimously approved a motion to no longer require bids submitted to the county to only be sealed with clear tape.
