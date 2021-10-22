The Fayette County commissioners approved applications from several communities seeking funding for various projects funded through Community Development Block Grants.
On Thursday, the commissioners unanimously approved requests for road reconstruction projects, house rehabilitation and/or infrastructure improvements in Bullskin, Dunbar, Georges, German, Luzerne, North Union, Redstone, Menallen and South Union townships, as well as demolition and blight abatement throughout the county.
CDBGs are federal funds are provided through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to a community’s health and welfare.
The total amount requested for this year was $1,434,174.
The application will now be sent to the state for final approval. The Fayette County Redevelopment Authority administers the program.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the right-of-way plan for Bridge 73, which is known as “Meidel’s Bridge” in Connellsville and Bullskin townships.
The bridge has been closed for about seven years, and the state Department of Transportation plans to start bidding for the project in February.
“It was just one problem after another,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites. “We did what we could on our end, but it should have been done years ago.”
According to PennDOT’s website, the concrete bridge was built in 1918.
Also during their meeting, commissioners promoted a career fair for county job openings on Oct. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration, 215 Jacob Murphy Lane, Uniontown.
“We’re trying to reach out and do something new make sure we have a full staff,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
Vicites said there are part-time and full-time positions open.
“Take advantage of it,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “There’s a lot of job opportunities.”
The career fair is free to attend.
