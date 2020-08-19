Greene County commissioners last week approved eight contracts for dirt and gravel road projects in Aleppo Township totaling more than a quarter of a million dollars and another contract for a low volume road project in Jefferson Township totaling $167,500.
The contracts, which were awarded by the Greene County Conservation District on July 21, are being funded through the conservation district’s dirt/gravel and low volume road program, which obtains its funding through Section 9106 of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, said Lisa Snider, director of the county conservation district.
Snider said the dirt and gravel road funding will be used for “environmentally sensitive road maintenance practices,” with the main goal of keeping sediments from small segments of roadways out of nearby streams.
She said the funding stream is made possible through a five-year agreement with the state, and is disbursed annually. In all, the total allocation of funding for the fiscal year is $430,697, she added.
Snider explained that the Quality Assurance Board through the county conservation district receives applications from township officials for funding various road projects, and the funding the district receives is disbursed to the approved projects.
The contracts awarded on July 21 totals $252,121.50; Snider said this is the first round of awarded contracts for the fiscal year 2020-2021, with the next round of contracts scheduled to be awarded by November.
The awarded contracts are for the following eight projects in Aleppo Township: Hewitt Run Road, $12,209; Mudlick Road, $18,550.50; Mudlick Road below Lukeheart Hill, $20,296.50; Gun Hill Road by Olds house, $13,368; Palmer Road near Andersons, $12,051; Palmer Road above the county bridge, $19,936.50; Blacks Creek Road at Martin Road, $10,693; and Blacks Creek Road above Kuhn Hill, $22,017.
Snider encouraged residents to be mindful of signs advertising the road projects and drive with caution in those designated areas.
Commissioners also approved a low volume road fund contract awarded to Jefferson Township for a project on Sugar Camp Road for $167,500 by the Conservation District on July 21. Snider said the funding comes from the same stream as the other projects, and the money is generally used to improve roads that are tarred and chipped.
Snider said that since the conservation district started awarding contracts for dirt/gravel and low road projects in 1997, 91 projects have been completed for a total of $2.868 million dollars in funding. Those figures do not include last fiscal year’s 11 projects that have yet to be completed, she added.
