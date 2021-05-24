Those accused of criminal offenses who can’t afford an attorney and didn’t qualify for a public defender may now qualify for help in Fayette County.
The Fayette County commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to increase the income eligibility levels for free representation through the public defender’s office.
Public Defender Susan Harper said the existing income guidelines have not increased in years — so many years, in fact, that she couldn’t recall when the last increase happened.
The new guidelines state a single person living alone cannot make more than $1,063 per month to qualify for a public defender; the limit prior was $767 per month.
With the new levels, a family of two cannot make more than $1,437 per month, a family of three cannot make more than $1,810 per month. The scale continues to a family of eight, which cannot make more than $3,676 per month. Each additional family member beyond that point increases the total by $373.
“This will help serve more people who can’t afford an attorney,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
“I’m sure we’ll be taking in more people than we did before,” Harper said. “But I think it’s the right thing to do.”
In other business, the commissioners approved the ratification of an application to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021--Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
The county was given the approval to register for the funds earlier in the week and were required to take immediate action.
The U.S. Treasury has stated the funds should be used to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control; replace lost public-sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs; support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations.
The amount that Fayette County will receive is $12,554,979.
Vicites said they will really need to think through how to most effectively spend the money.
Lohr agreed, adding that they were able to spend every last dollar of $11.6 million of CARES Act money last year. More than $5 million was spent on a countywide broadband initiative.
“There’s a lot of work there ahead of us,” Vicites said.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to:
n Award to Gibson-Thomas Engineering the project to digitize the county zoning maps with a cost not to exceed $70,000.
n Approve a grant proposal to the Pennsylvania DCED-CFA program for the Jacobs Creek Park Phase 2 Trail development. The total project costs is $181,292, and it encompasses a county cash commitment of $24,900. The application fee is $100.
n Approved the advertising for bids to pave the parking lots at the Fayette County Courthouse, the roadway and parking lots at the bridge department and approved paving the parking area of the recycling center.
