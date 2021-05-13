Greene County commissioners recently approved a cooperative grant agreement between the county and the state’s Fish and Boat Commission for construction of facilities at the Wisecarver Recreation Area.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the grant will reimburse 50% of cost or up to $85,845 to help pay for the completion of a boat launch as well as an investment in access improvements for the Wisecarver Reservoir Recreation project.
Commissioners have been working with other local and state officials and entities on the development of the 360-acre Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township, which is expected to include an access drive, parking area, pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures, along with other related site improvements.
Located off of Waterdam Road in Waynesburg, the Wisecarver Recreation Area project is a $2.5 million outdoor recreation area offering the reservoir, softball fields, a walking trail, mountain bike trails, outdoor activities area and other recreational opportunities.
Belding said Monday the boat launch will be an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant kayak and canoe launch.
Commissioners also recently approved a proposal and contract between the county and Altered Gas Performance Events, LLC for three Flashlight Drag races in 2021 at the county airport, which have tentatively been scheduled for June 13, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12, pending solicitor approval.
The street-legal Flashlight Drags consists of a 1/8-mile race along the airport runway. The format is heads-up, meaning that both vehicles leave the starting line at the same time. The name of the event refers back to the early days of drag racing, when a flashlight was used to signal the start.
For the races, street-legal cars and trucks are eligible to race, and all drivers must have appropriate paperwork, including a valid driver’s license, current state registration and proof of insurance. Passengers are not allowed in the vehicles for the event. All racers must sign a waiver and attend a mandatory drivers’ meeting prior to the start of the event.
Belding said the commissioners are looking forward to bringing back the popular event, which debuted in Greene County in 2007.
“We had a hard time getting them on the calendar this summer due to schedule conflicts with all other events throughout the county, but it’s great that the well-attended annual events are returning,” Belding said. “Folks can register to race their street legal vehicles on the airport runway or simply come and watch the races, grab delicious food and enjoy some time outdoors this summer.”
For more information, call the Department of Recreation at 724-852-5323, or visit www.flashlightdrags.com for updates and the complete set of driver rules.
Commissioners also recently approved an agreement through PennDOT between Widmer Engineering and the county for a five-year bridge inspection contract with a total cost of $614,779.49. Belding said this is a “normal, reoccurring” contract that is then reimbursed 80% by PennDOT and 20% through liquid fuel funding.
Commissioners also approved the reimbursement agreement for the bridge inspection program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.