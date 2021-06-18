The Fayette County commissioners have approved the request to bring in an outside firm to conduct audits for the county controller’s office.
After some discussion, the commissioners passed the motion to, upon recommendation of the county controller, issue a request for proposal (RFP) for audit engagements for the drug task force, clerk of courts, prison commissary and any outstanding tax sales, as determined by the controller.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, Controller Scott Abraham said personnel changes and the vacancy of his senior auditor have left his office behind on audits for the county row offices and other audits. He requested an outside firm to conduct those audits before their deadlines and to train his staff to conduct future audits.
Commissioner Dave Lohr asked if the scope needed to be extended to any other audits that needed to be addressed to make sure the office is caught up.
Lohr’s concern was the county’s good credit rating being lowered as well as affecting money coming in from the state and federal governments as the county was able to obtain a low-interest loan from the USDA to help fund the new prison.
“If the audits are not done on time and properly, that money can be stopped,” Lohr said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn expressed his frustration with learning about the issue without having time to properly review the issue before making decisions at the meetings.
“We need to sit down and discuss this,” Dunn said. “I don’t like hashing it out during the meeting.”
Solicitor Jack Purcell said while RFP requests for audits are normally done by and only by the county controller with the commissioners requesting supplemental audits if needed, both the controller and commissioners can be involved in a joint effort with the issue.
The motion was not amended and was passed by unanimous vote.
In other business, the commissioners approved a cooperation agreement between the county, Redevelopment Authority and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy related to the administration of $2 million in funding received for the Fayette County Business Park expansion.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the agreement will help them expand their efforts on the Mount Macrina property and keep the momentum going from the existing business park on the other side of Route 40 in North Union Township.
Vicites said the existing business park has brought over 1,000 jobs and 47 companies into the area and over $100 million in private investment.
“I think there’s a track record there of success,” Vicites said.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Announced that a board position is open on the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. Letters of interest can be emailed to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org by July 1.
n Hired Mark Rafail as the Economic Development Coordinator for the county, effective June 28. Rafail is the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown.
n Approved advertising for bids to replace the retaining wall along Penn Street and Court Street.
n Agreed to apply for the 902 Development and Implementation grant to pave the parking lot of the Fayette County Recycling Center as well as for additional recycling bins.
