The Fayette County commissioners approved various county projects Thursday, deciding to split up the cost of a $258,848 parking lot upgrade project for the Bridge and Grounds Department between different budget lines.
Sam Lynch, the county’s chief financial consultant, told commissioners that the project was not eligible for liquid fuels money because of its location. However, Lynch recommended using $133,848.50 from the county’s capital reserve fund and funding the remaining $125,000 from the county’s general fund.
At Tuesday’s agenda meeting Commissioner Vince Vicites questioned how the project would be funded. The three-person board of commissioners unanimously approved the project during Thursday’s voting meeting, using Lynch’s recommended funding streams.
“It’s in desperate need of paving,” Vicites said. “It will be a vast improvement.”
Blout Paving Co. of Uniontown won the bid for the project.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a $294,900 parking lot improvement project to be completed by Redstone Excavating of Grindstone at the Fayette County Recycling Center. That project is part of a $350,000 state Department of Environmental Protection grant acquired by county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea.
In other business, the commissioners also unanimously voted on the yearly Juvenile Probation Services Grant Agreement.
This year, the county has been allocated $225,385 from the Juvenile Court Judges’ Commissioner, and the non-matching grant is used to offset the costs of juvenile probation services within the county.
Ten percent of the funding, which is $22,538, will be used for administrative expenditures within the department.
In other matters, the commissioners announced there are two vacancies on the FACT Transportation Committee, one for a disability representative and one member-at-large position.
There is one opening on the Conservation District for a public representative.
Anyone interested in serving on either board should send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk, Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or to 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
