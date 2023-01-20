Fayette County Commissioners approved two Fayette County care facilities to be restructured by a nonprofit organization.
During Thursday’s regular voting meeting, Commissioners Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn voted to approve the articles of incorporation for the the nonprofit Lafayette Manor Inc., which operates Lafayette Manor Skilled Nursing facility and Beechwood Court assisted-living facility, to The Guardian Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that operates skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Commissioner Dave Lohr was not present during Thursday’s meeting.
Attorney Gary Frankhouser, solicitor for Lafayette Manor Inc., addressed the commissioners on the transfer prior to their vote.
“It should be noted that this is not a sale of Lafayette Manor Inc.,” Frankhouser said. “This is a restructuring of Lafayette Manor Inc. to allow for the continued operation without interruption of Lafayette Manor and Beechwood Court.”
The county originally owned and operated Lafayette Manor, but transferred it and Beechwood Court to Lafayette Manor Inc., with the county being recognized as an “other body” and able to exercise certain powers, which will be transferred to The Guardian Foundation.
Frankhouser said those powers included appointing the board of directors and controlling the bylaws, not the finances or the day-to-day operations.
Frankhouser said the facilities are at a point where they’re in need of financial infusion and management expertise to allow for it to move forward in the most appropriate and efficient manner and maintain viability.
The Guardian Foundation Inc. will provide that needed infusion of financial support and expertise, Frankhouser said.
Vicites and Dunn commended the board’s diligence and work in getting The Guardian Foundation involved with the facilities.
“I think this is necessary for long-term viability,” Vicites said. “They (the facilities) are really important to Fayette County.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved entering three-year lease for 110 poll pads with Knowink Technology for the Fayette County Election Bureau at a cost of $110,400.90 for the first year; $53,200.90, second year, and $53,200.90, third year, totaling $216,802.70.
They also approved buying a ballot-sorting system from Runbeck Election Services for $150,000, which includes the equipment, training and installation, and approved an agreement with Phoenix Graphics Inc. for a mail-house service to sort and mail ballots for the 2023 primary and general elections at a cost of $1.54 per ballot and postage of .87 cents per ballot. Those costs will be reflected on the number of ballots sent.
Vicites said he believes the new equipment and service is a good approach and will help mail ballots to voters earlier.
“I think it’s a good transition for us,” Vicites said.
Dunn said the purchases had been approved by the county election board, and money to pay for the equipment and service comes from a grant through the state’s Act 88 money, not from the general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.