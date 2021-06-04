Greene County commissioners recently approved several actions pertaining to the planning, construction and upcoming development of the ongoing Wisecarver Recreation Area project.
Commissioners have been working with other local and state officials and entities on the development of the 360-acre Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township, which is expected to include an access drive, parking area, pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures, along with other related site improvements.
Located off of Waterdam Road in Waynesburg, the Wisecarver Recreation Area project is a $2.5 million outdoor recreation area offering the reservoir, softball fields, a walking trail, mountain bike trails, outdoor activities area and other recreational opportunities.
During their recent public meeting, commissioners awarded a contract to Costabile Construction of Smock, which submitted the lowest bid for construction of the Wisecarver Recreation Area softball facility and hiking trail. The company submitted a bid totaling $723,719.18.
Commissioners also approved a proposal from Mackin Engineering for construction management and construction inspection services for the Wisecarver Recreation Area softball facility and Phase 1 of the trail project in the amount of $40,493.48. This is the engineering oversight of the awarded contract with Costabile Construction.
Commissioner Mike Belding said Tuesday Phase 1 consists of earthwork, stormwater management, one softball field, a concession stand, a walking path around the field, an access road and a parking lot.
Construction is expected to start by the middle of the summer, Belding said.
In related news, commissioners also approved a resolution naming Belding and county Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall as signatories for all documents for the Greene County Wisecarver Phase 2 grant project and the associated funding commitment letter. Belding said these are administrative requirements for further grant requests at Wisecarver.
Phase 2 of the project, which Belding said is not currently funded, will include the construction of a kayak launch, additional ball fields, a hiking trail and other improvements.
In another matter, commissioners approved an allocation of $5,000 from the county’s general fund in support of the Jacktown Fair. Belding said the county annually supports a request for funding which contributes to financial support of the community event.
“As the saying goes, ‘You can’t die happy ‘til you’ve been to the Jacktown Fair,’ and we value that sentiment,” he said.
Commissioners also approved an agreement between the county and Duda’s Farm, Inc. to set up a produce stand at the county airport at a cost of $250 per month. This is the second year Duda’s Farm will have a produce stand on airport property.
Belding said the market – which is open daily and will operate throughout the summer and into the fall harvest – offers produce, garden plants and other farm market products.
In other business, commissioners approved various appointments to the 2021 county election canvassing board.
Belding said those appointed will validate all mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots,. Each commissioner appoints two members who work along with election office staff and the county election board in preparation for certifying the vote via the election board, he said.
“They inventory all ballots consistent with the state election office guidance and the election code,” Belding said. “This motion was to approve their appointments in order they could be paid the same rate as the election poll workers.”
Appointed were: Mike O’Donnell and Beth O’Donnell, by Belding; Phil Blaney and Deborah Harris, by Commissioner Betsy McClure; and Mimi Ritenour and Becky Cipcic, by Commissioner Blair Zimmerman.
Commissioners also approved the awarded bids of seven different 12-passenger and wheelchair accessible buses previously used by the county transportation department. Tom McGilton purchased six of the vehicles for a total of $8,500, and KW Sales LLC purchased a vehicle for $2,500.
“These were worn out county transportation assets that were replaced recently with PennDOT funded buses,” Belding said. “They went through public inspection and seal bid sales earlier this month.”
In another matter, commissioners approved an agreement for the care and maintenance of 73 graves in West Union Cemetery in Morris Township at $3 per grave, for a total of $219.
