The Fayette County commissioners hired a bond counsel for the new prison project and informed groups on how to schedule to learn of updates on the project.
The commissioners unanimously approved entering into a legal service agreement with Dinsmore and Shohl LLP of Pittsburgh as bond counsel for the Fayette County Prison project.
According to the agreement, Dinsmore will perform all legal services as bond counsel including procuring the loan for the estimated $51 million project, and performing all other legal services for financing, construction and initial operation of the project.
The agreement also states the county will pay Dinsmore a fee not to exceed $135,000 plus reimbursements for filing fees, legal advertising and travel expenses.
With the new phase of the project, Commissioner Vincent Vicites said the county’s community relations coordinator, Kaylie Moore, is available to give an under-10-minute presentation to any interested civic group or community organization on the status of the prison.
“It goes through a lot of the history of what we tried to accomplish to get this done, where the project stands now and where it will stand in the future,” Vicites said. “It’s pretty interesting.”
Any group interested in an in-person or virtual presentation can contact Moore at kmoore@fayettepa.org
Comissioner Dave Lohr said the site of the future prison, the former US Army Reserve Center in Uniontown, will surprise people in terms of it not looking like a prison.
“We’re trying to make sure we fit the aesthetics of the building in the right way so it wouldn’t be an eyesore, but something nice looking,” Lohr said.
The commissioners said they hope to get the bids out on the project later this year.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve drawings for construction concerning the Sheepskin Trail southern extension project between Point Marion and Nilan, which stretches 1.4 miles.
Vicites said he would like to see the next section be the city of Uniontown as it would extend to South Union Township and open up a lot of possibilities for North Union Township.
“The Uniontown section is very doable,” Vicites said. “We’re making progress.”
Also at the meeting, Commissioner Scott Dunn announced that the Genesis House will hold a Night of Recovery at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 in Storey Square in Uniontown.
Speakers, music, vendors, food, drinks, snow cones and information tables dealing with addiction and recovery for those dealing with such issues and want to talk to someone.
September is recovery month in Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.