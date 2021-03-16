The Fayette County commissioners will consider approval of a land sale agreement for the county’s planned business park at their voting meeting Thursday.
The agreement between the county and the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority provides funding for the Fayette County Business Park – Mount St. Macrina Economic Development Initiative.
Andrew French, executive director of the county redevelopment authority, said the authority approved the sales agreement last week with the Mount St. Macrina’s Sisters of Saint Basil for the 57 acres of property off of Old Pittsburgh Road.
“We’ve been discussing this project for quite some time,” French said at Tuesday’s commissioners’ agenda meeting.
The county received a state grant of $500,000 in 2019 and then a $2 million commitment from the state in 2020 to support the project.
The county will also allocate $1 million for the project.
French said they have engaged an engineer to begin the subdivision process. The county will install the infrastructure and will sell the lots for private development.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners will consider approval for the county’s parks department to rent out pavilions at Dunlap Creek, Jacobs Creek and German Masontown parks.
Tom Petrus with the parks department said he will post rental costs on the county’s website. The site will also include a calendar and a user agreement to make sure the terms of use for each are clear.
