The Fayette County Commissioners will vote on five requests from several municipalities and authorities through the county’s infrastructure bank.
On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously voted to place on Thursday’s voting agenda the approval of five Fayette County Infrastructure Bank (FCIB) loans.
They include a $600,000 request from the borough of Belle Vernon with a 15-year payment term; $500,000, Bullskin Township/Connellsville Township Joint Sewer Authority, 10-year term; $500,000, Dunbar Township, 20-year term; $1,515,050, Fairchance Georges Joint Municipal Sewage Authority, 20-year term; and $4.3 million, North Fayette County Municipal Authority, 20-year term.
In May, Fayette County became the fourth county in the commonwealth to establish an infrastructure bank to be available to all county municipalities and authorities to offer low-interest loans for either transportation or utility infrastructure projects that support economic development and public safety.
The requests for those municipalities came from the FCIB Advisory Board, and the commissioners will vote on the loans during Thursday’s meeting.
Mark Rafail, economic development coordinator for the county, said he’ll have a final determination ready prior to Thursday’s meeting to discuss the bank that will be used and terms that will be used as recommended by the board.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Will vote on an agreement between Fayette County and Gibson Thomas Engineering for design of the Dunlap Creek Trail in Menallen Township at a cost of $51,500.
n Announced that the Fayette County Children and Youth Advisory Committee has one vacant position with a term to expire on Aug. 26, 2025, and one position with a term to expire on Aug. 31, 2025. Applicants must reside in Fayette County. Anyone interested in serving should complete the application on the Fayette County CYS webpage on the Fayette County website (fayettecountypa.org) and return it to: Fayette County Children & Youth Services, 130 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 15401.
