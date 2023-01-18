The Fayette County Commissioners are expected to learn more about transferring ownership of two care facilities from the county to a nonprofit business.
The commissioners will hear more information and are expected to vote on a resolution to transfer the county’s ownership of the Lafayette Manor Inc. skilled-nursing facility and the Beechwood Court assisted-living facility to The Guardian Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that operates skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
According to the resolution, the reason for the transition is the result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the facilities not financially sustainable.
The resolution pointed out that it would not be commercially feasible to operate under the present arrangement unless a significant capital investment is made, and the facilities don’t have the financial means to make such an investment.
If approved by the commissioners, The Guardian Foundation would assume responsibility for operation of the facilities and devote its financial and management resources to their, according to the resolution.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, Commissioner Scott Dunn said the county’s current involvement with the two facilities is limited, as their role is to appoint the board of directors.
Fayette County Solicitor Jack Purcell said they’ll learn more about the details prior to voting on the resolution during Thursday’s regular meeting.
“We’ll have a good discussion on Thursday about all of this,” Purcell said.
“We feel that this is a very positive move,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
In other business, the commissioners voted to place on Thursday’s meeting agenda a motion to allocate $121,950 in funding through Act 152 County Demolition Fund to the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County for demolition of blighted properties.
Andrew French, the redevelopment authority’s executive director, said funding from the demolition fund is one of three funding resources the authority can use to demolish blighted properties, with the other two being Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and Local Share Account (LSA) funding.
French said the county’s demolition fund is the more flexible of the three funding sources because it’s locally funded.
Along with the demolition fund, the commissioners will vote to allocate $82,281 to the redevelopment authority from Act 137 Affordable Housing Trust Fund to support the authority’s various affordable-housing initiatives.
In other business, the commissioners announced a vacant position on the Fayette County Children and Youth Advisory Committee. Those interested can complete an application at www.fayettecountypa.org and mail it to Fayette County CYS, 130 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
There is also a vacant position on the Fayette County Hospital Authority. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or mail her at 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
Both letters of interest must be received by Feb. 3.
Commissioner Vince Vicites was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.
