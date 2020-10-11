Uniontown’s National Night Out Event, Hoops and Scoops, is virtual this year.
The Fayette County Human Service Council in partnership with the East End United Community Center will virtually hold their 4th Annual Hoops and Scoops community event via social media.
Hoops and Scoops is Uniontown’s unique way of celebrating National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
“Given the awareness that was raised this past year regarding the inequalities and injustices that exist among communities of color when it comes to the issue of policing, it is important that we focus on positive communication strategies and emphasize a desire to better understand one another,” said Keeley Forrestel, the executive director of the East End United Community Center. “While we know there are systemic issues that must be addressed within society, we also know that open communication and a desire to work together through our challenges can help.”
While the pandemic has changed the way community events are being held, Forrestel said Uniontown will continue to work towards building a stronger community by celebrating National Night Out this year through a virtual Hoops and Scoops photo/video competition through Facebook.
The competition is open to anyone, and those wanting to participate should post pictures or videos in the “4th Annual Hoops and Scoops” event page via East End United Community Center’s Facebook Event page at facebook.com/eeucc.org
Once there, they can choose to participate in any or all of the five photo/video challenge or challenges.
The timeframe for the online event is until Oct. 13, and winners will be announced on Oct.16. No pictures or videos will be considered in the contest if they are posted after 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Examples of categories include “Coolest Freestyle” and “Best Pass” where participants are asked to show off their basketball and creativity skills by filming a free-style basket or a photo of themselves making a great passes, slam dunks and alley-oops.
Forrestel said each category challenges participants to exemplify relationship skills that can be used on and off the basketball court to promote positive partnerships.
When sharing pictures or videos, the caption must include your name, age group and category to qualify as an entry and to use the hashtag #hoopsandscoops4n.
Participants may make one submission per category and may enter photos/vidoes into each of the five categories.
Winners in each age division, which is from toddlers to seniors, and for every category will be decided by the number of likes the photo or video receives on Facebook.
The winner in each category will be recognized and mailed a Dairy Queen coupon.
Organizers ask that all contributed content must be appropriate and meet Facebook’s standards code of conduct.
