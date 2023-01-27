Applications are being accepted for the Community Foundation of Fayette County’s (CFFC) spring grant cycle.
Community Foundation accepting grant applications
By Mark Hofmann
Friday, January 27, 2023
CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser said the agency received 40 requests during last year’s spring cycle.
“With that many requests, it was a very competitive cycle, and we were happy to make 15 grant awards,” she said.
Nonprofits can request funding from five charitable funds based on specific criteria and funding categories.
Those funds include:
n Burchinal Family Endowment Fund: Supports charities that provide health and medical care for Fayette County residents.
n Jack and Diane Hughes Family Fund: Supports projects and programs in the areas of community gardens and/or science/environmental education.
n Mary and John J. Depcrymski Memorial Fund: Supports organizations that provide transportation for Fayette County senior citizens.
n Community Beautification Fund: Supports landscape improvements for community beautification projects that includes, but are not limited to planting of trees, shrubs and flowers.
The fifth fund, CFFC’s Building a Stronger Fayette Fund, is awarding grants for capacity building for this year’s spring grant cycle in contrast to previous years, when this fund accepted requests for a variety of categories.
“There’s been a trend toward capacity building for funders, and CFFC believes this will be an opportunity to help nonprofits on a more foundational level,” Crouser said.
She added that capacity building addresses ways to help a nonprofit become more effective and sustainable, beyond the short-term impact of a particular project.
“For example, if a nonprofit requests a grant for software, that will have a long-term effect on their ability to organize their programs, donations, volunteers, etc.,” Crouser said. “It’s a domino effect that will help in all of their programs and services to the community.”
All applications are completed through CFFC’s online grant system, which can be accessed from the Grants page at www.cffayettepa.org.
The deadline to apply is March 15.
