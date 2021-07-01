Over $160,000 in post-secondary scholarships for the 2021-22 school year will be awarded to area students by the Community Foundation of Fayette County.
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has announced that, so far, it has awarded scholarships to 83 students this year.
“Some awards are still pending, so that number will increase slightly,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director.
She added that because of those additional awards, the total will surpass $160,000, which is on par with previous years.
Scholarship funds can be created in honor or memory of a loved one, to support certain career paths or to give back to the community as donors who create and support those funds make it possible to award a wide selection of students each school year.
Each scholarship has unique criteria that includes qualifications related to academic achievement, community service, financial need, extracurricular participation, area of study or school preference.
“We always hope to have a strong pool of applicants from which to make selections,” Couser said. “We work closely with the local high schools to inform them of these scholarship opportunities, but ultimately, it is the responsibility of students to apply for the more than 50 scholarships available to local students.”
Couser said CFFC, which administers the scholarships, has dedicated board members and community volunteers on their scholarship committee who review each application online, discuss their recommendations for scholarship awards in group meetings and then present their selections to the CFFC board of directors for approval.
She added that the foundation’s review process has been both successful and efficient.
Also efficient is the foundation’s online software that has been launched this year that has proven to be a big time-saver for applicants.
“By answering a few eligibility questions, students were directed to a list of scholarships they were eligible to apply for, instead of having to read through criteria to determine their fit,” Couser said.
Also, through the CFFC’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Access To Higher Education (PATH) program, qualifying students will have the opportunity to have their scholarship awards matched by the state.
According to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s website, the qualifications for the PATH program include being nominated by a participating PATH partner such as CFFC that granted the student’s scholarship for the academic year by Sept. 30, receiving a Pennsylvania state grant for the same semester or quarter of the nomination of the PATH grant, demonstrating financial need for a PATH grant, being enrolled as an undergraduate in a Pennsylvania state grant–approved post-secondary institution in Pennsylvania and maintaining satisfactory academic progress.
The maximum match will not exceed $3,000 within an academic year.
“We look forward to seeing how these students progress in their education, professions and as members of the Fayette County community,” said Angela Braun, chair of the CFFC scholarship committee.
Couser said the new rounds of the post-secondary scholarships are posted on the CFFC website every January.
Visit the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org and follow CFFC on social media @cffayettepa to stay updated with the scholarship program and more.
