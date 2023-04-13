A new scholarship fund has been created to encourage donor support of higher education in Fayette County.
Community Foundation of Fayette County creates new scholarship fund
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:43 PM
The Community Foundation of Fayette County’s (CFFC) board of directors recently approved the Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship will provide funding toward local students’ higher education and serve as an alternative to donors creating a named scholarship fund.
Renee M. Couser, CFFC Executive Director, said all of the scholarship funds available at her organization can accept donations from the public, but many of those funds have specific criteria that designate what the grants or scholarships can be used for.
“The board of directors wanted to create a scholarship fund with very general criteria that would encourage everyone to support higher education,” she said.
The Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund will award scholarships to students pursuing higher education. Applicants must reside in Fayette County and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, or be a non-traditional student.
To strengthen the fund in its first year, a generous donor is matching donations with a dollar-for-dollar match up to a maximum of $25,000 for contributions to the Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund through the end of 2023.
The public is invited to support the Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund. Donors will be recognized as Silver Sponsors for donations from $100 to $4,999; Gold Sponsors for donations of $5,000 to $14,999, and Platinum Sponsors for donations of $15,000 and higher.
Couser said all of the funds at CFFC can accept donations from the public, and CFFC is grateful for all of the donors who are passionate about investing in the future of Fayette County, adding that the Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund provides an easy opportunity to support students at any donation level.
She added that donors who want to create a “named scholarship fund” can still do so with a minimum gift of $25,000.
Check donations can be made payable to CFFC with “Educate Fayette Scholarship Fund” on the memo line, and online donations are being accepted through CFFC’s PayPal account, which is accessible from the website www.cffayettepa.org and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.
