Applications for over 50 scholarships are currently available for 2021-2022 post-secondary students through the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC).
“We always do have a strong response,” said Rebecca Wardle, CFFA communications coordinator. “That committee always keeps busy with reading everything carefully and making their decisions.”
Rene Couser, CFFC executive director, said the foundation offers a number of opportunities for students seeking help to fund post-secondary education.
“Students can apply for more than one scholarship, so we receive thousands of applications each year from hundreds of students,” Couser said. “In 2020, over $290,000 was awarded to over 100 students.”
The criteria for these scholarships may include field of study, specific post-secondary schools, GPA, participation in sports or the arts, community service participation and more.
When students log on to the scholarship page on the CFFC website, they will be treated this year to a new time-saving application software.
Wardle said the software lets the students answer questions that will then funnel them to a list of scholarships for which they’re eligible.
Without such software, Wardle said, it can be overwhelming for students to try and find scholarships for which they’re eligible.
The CFFC scholarship opportunities are made possible by donors who create scholarship funds, often to honor or memorialize someone special in their lives, to support students, and to give back to the community.
For more information on how CFFC can assist with charitable giving, contact Renee Couser at 724-437-8600 x 1.
Students can apply by going to the “Scholarships” tab at www.cffayettepa.org, and then click “Apply Now”.
The application deadline is March 26.
