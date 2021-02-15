Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with and change to rain this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.