The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) will host its second Gala of Giving – Catalyst for Change next month to help fund future initiatives and projects to improve the county.
“The inaugural Gala of Giving raised over $280,000, and we were thrilled with the level of support and enthusiasm,” said CFFC Executive Director Renee M. Couser. “About 300 guests attended the 2022 Gala of Giving, and we anticipate a larger crowd this year with our move to a bigger event space at the venue.”
This year’s event will be held April 29 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort with WTAE anchor Mike Clark as the gala’s emcee. The evening will include entertainment by the Kendall Brothers and an array of auction items, Couser said.
She added that the Gala of Giving has already surpassed this year’s goal for sponsorship, with a current total of $206,000. Overall, the foundation hopes to raise $300,000 from this year’s gala.
The live and silent auctions were a big part of last year’s event, raising over $75,000.
Guests will soon be able to view auction packages on the Gala of Giving website ahead of the event, and new this year will be online bidding, which will give guests the ability to bid from an app.
The CFFC will add this year’s proceeds to last year’s, building on the available funding to use as a “catalyst for change” in Fayette County, as its board of directors has been strategizing the best way to use the proceeds.
“Building on last year’s proceeds will help strengthen our ability to make an impact,” Couser said. “All money raised is for the benefit of Fayette County and will stay in Fayette County.”
Sponsorships are still available by contacting Trish Desvarro, Gala of Giving Event Manager, at 724-557-0820.
Check-in for the gala begins at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar through dinner; silent auction, dinner and auction at 7 p.m.; live music and dancing at 9 p.m., and an after party in the Matterhorn Lounge featuring a buffet, live music and karaoke by Joe Materkowski with special guests Ed Balling and Levi Graft, and a cigar bar by Stix – DiMarco’s Cigar Bar.
