Uniontown shooting

Ed Riedmann

The Tuesday shooting death of a Uniontown man prompted a local pastor to schedule a listening session for community members, elected officials and other stakeholders to talk about violence in the city of Uniontown.

 Ed Riedmann

The Tuesday shooting death of a man in Uniontown prompted a local pastor to schedule a June 20 listening session for area residents to gather and discuss ways to create a safer community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.