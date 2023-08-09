With about one week to go before public comment closed on a proposed injection well in Nicholson Township, residents of the municipality got busy.
“We went door to door to door and that’s the only thing we could do,” David Smith, who owns a farm next to the proposed site, said Tuesday. “We put on a lot of miles, and we talked to a lot of people.”
Smith, others who live in the community and elected officials all said they were relieved when the applicant, G2 STEM LLC, withdrew the injection well proposal last week.
“It’s definitely a moment of relief for the community and everyone involved,” said Stacey Magda, managing community organizer for the Mount Watershed Authority, which strongly opposed the well.
According to the public notice from the Environmental Protection Agency, G2 STEM applied for one commercial injection well permit to dispose of fluids associated with oil and gas production into the Balltown Sandstone Formation, about 3,400 feet below the ground surface. The well would have repurposed a conventional gas well to dispose of the toxic wastewater (also called brine) produced by fracking with fluids.
Those who opposed the well contended that brine can contain heavy metals, man-made chemicals and radioactive materials.
Township resident Mike Glebis said many in the small community had no idea what the purpose of an injection well is. But once word began to spread, he said, community members came together in opposition of it. They went door to door to tell neighbors about the proposed project, emailed the EPA and gathered about 800 signatures on a petition. They also got elected municipal, county and state leaders involved.
“It took the whole town, everyone took time to email and give public comment, not just one person,” Glebis said. “I do believe they kicked a hornet’s nest when they came to our town.”
It was unclear why the permit application was withdrawn; however, Magda said in her experience a show of unified support on the municipal, county and state levels often equals success in stopping unwanted projects.
“The citizens of Nicholson Township really worked in unison,” said Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites. “They stepped forward and said, ‘No way we want this in our community.’”
Vicites and Commissioners Scott Dunn and Dave Lohr passed a resolution at their July meeting opposing the project, worked closely with the MWA and got in touch with the offices of state Rep. Charity Grimm-Krupa and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
“We’re not going to roll over and play dead, and we will fight for things that shouldn’t be in the county,” said Lohr. “They (G2 STEM) realized that the fight wasn’t going to be winnable for them.”
Even if the EPA had given approval, Lohr noted, there were still a number of other necessary approvals that would’ve been opposed.
“Then there’s the (state Department of Environmental Protection), zoning, storm water, road permitting — so many things before they could get a clearance,” Lohr said.
“Obviously we’re very pleased the permit was withdrawn,” said Dunn. “Now injection wells are on our radar, and we can take necessary steps that it doesn’t happen in Fayette County.”
He said the project could have posed potential risks to agriculture and the water supply.
“There was no benefit; it was all risk,” Dunn said. “We won this battle and now we have to win the war to make sure this doesn’t happen in Fayette County.”
“I don’t think we can put our guard down,” Smith said, adding that until the well is properly abandoned and capped, another company could make a similar application, or G2 STEM could reapply.
Magda said the MWA’s focus will now be on preparing county citizens and elected officials in case that happens.
“We’re encouraging the community to stay vigilant and aware,” Magda said. “This one is off table for now, but the issue of injection wells across the commonwealth is a growing issue.”
While leaders on every level of government can look into strengthening zoning requirements or passing legislation to prevent injection wells, the average citizen can stay informed by tracking proposed permits for injection wells in Pennsylvania by emailing r3_uic_mailbox@epa.gov and request notifications for Pennsylvania.
“The energy and power Nicholson Township (residents) and the elected officials showed was very impressive,” she said. “If there are any future proposals, the community will be prepared to respond in a faster fashion.”
Magda said a town hall meeting that was scheduled before the application was withdrawn will still occur. She said it will allow public officials and residents learn more about protection and prevention.
The meeting is scheduled at.6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in person at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Smithfield or virtually at http://bit.ly/NicholsonIW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.