Overdose deaths rose in Fayette County last year, reaching the highest number in the past decade.
“Our numbers are increasing because of people using fentanyl and mixing the dangerous drug with other drugs such as heroin, Xanax and other opioids,” county Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said.
According to Overdose Free PA, a site that collects data from county coroners or medical examiners and the state Department of Health, 76 county residents died of a drug overdose in 2021. Sixty-one overdose deaths were recorded in 2020, and 37 were recorded in 2019.
Those were among the 465 overdose deaths in Fayette County between 2012 and 2021, according to Overdose Free PA data.
To bring awareness to the rising number of overdoses, the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission plans to mark Overdose Awareness Day by offering speakers and resources on the steps of the county courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. Among the speakers will be overdose survivors and those who are in recovery, said commission Executive Director Melissa Ferris.
“Fentanyl is one of the reasons why drug overdoses are going up,” Ferris said. “Individuals are mixing several medications at one time, and this is extremely dangerous.”
Of the 465 deaths in Fayette County, fentanyl was found in 53.7% of the cases, according to Overdose Free PA. Statewide, data showed the percentage of overdose deaths caused by fentanyl rose from 26.5% in 2015 to 69.9% in 2018.
And fentanyl overdose deaths across the country rose from 57,834 in 2020 to 71,238 in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is clearly a nationwide problem that is affecting all of our neighboring counties as well,” Reilly said.
Ferris said those who relapse are also at a higher risk of overdosing.
“If someone has been clean for a while and goes back to using the same amount of drugs that they had been using, they don’t have a tolerance for it,” she said. “This is extremely dangerous. We want to let people know that there is help out there.”
During the Wednesday event, Ferris said Narcan and Deterra pouches will be given away for free.
“Narcan can be used to reverse overdoses, and Deterra bags are used to destroy medications that are no longer needed,” she explained.
Additionally, larger drug take-back boxes will be available so that people can dispose of unwanted medication. Those drugs will be given to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital and the Uniontown City Police, where they are then destroyed.
Ferris encouraged members of the public to attend the event, which has a theme of “compassion, not judgment.”
The agency is also planning a free Recovery Walk, its first, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hutchinson Park in South Union Township. Registration beings at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.
The purpose of the walk is to celebrate the achievements made by those in recovery from substance use and mental health disorders, she said. She noted it will take place during September because it is National Recovery Month.
“Every September we work to promote and support new treatment and recovery practices within the community,” she said.
For more information or questions about the walk, contact Ashley Howes at 724-970-9725. Call 724-438-3578 to reach the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission.
