Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation this morning. Then snow mixing with rain at times this afternoon. High 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly light snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.