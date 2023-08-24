State Rep. Ryan Warner is holding a free seminar on Thursday, Sept. 21 for those who either have or are interested in obtaining a concealed carry permit.
State Rep. Ryan Warner is holding a free seminar on Thursday, Sept. 21 for those who either have or are interested in obtaining a concealed carry permit.
The free event will be held at the Connellsville Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St., Connellsville. Speakers will include Jim Stoker of Firearms Owners Against Crime and state police Trooper Melinda Bodnarenka.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To secure a spot, visit www.RepWarner.com or call 724-437-1105.
