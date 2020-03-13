A state of emergency was declared in Fayette County by the commissioners Friday, and a case of coronavirus was reported in Washington County by the state Department of Health.
The Washington County case is the first in western Pennsylvania. Across the state, there have been 35 presumptive positive cases and six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The Fayette commissioners are developing a plan for county operations, as a precaution if the virus is detected in the county. Fayette County's Emergency Management Agency is receiving daily updates from the state EMA and DOH, and they have updated their emergency medical dispatch protocols for future COVID-19 screenings, officials said.
Visits to the Fayette County Jail are suspended for two weeks.
The DOH reported there are 315 people under investigation for coronavirus, 145 who had negative results and 130 who have pending results, although the information did not define the locations of the those people aside from positive and presumptive positive cases.
"Although the virus has not been detected in Fayette County, commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn are working with all county officials to prepare for a potential future outbreak," noted a press release from the county issued Friday evening. "Commissioners maintain that the health and safety of those who live and work in or visit Fayette County is paramount."
The commissioners participated in a conference call with White House officials Friday afternoon as President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency. Gov. Tom Wolf also ordered all schools closed for two weeks beginning Monday.
Declaring a state of emergency will "preemptively bolster the county’s efforts to seek critical funding, should extensive action against the virus be necessary in the future," according to county solicitor Jack Purcell.
The March agenda-setting and voting meetings will be held in one session on Thursday, March 19, in an effort to minimize large crowds gathering. Non-essential items, including the vote on the proposed Second Amendment ordinance, will be removed from the agenda and postponed.
Future meetings and events will be discussed on a case-by-case basis.
"Internally, Fayette County’s department heads, sheriff’s department, security and prison staff, buildings and grounds department, and others have been receiving regular updates to help mitigate the spread of the virus," the press release said. "County employees are being encouraged to stay home if they are feeling ill; and to communicate internally and with the public via electronic means, as much as possible. Employee travel will also be limited."
Commissioners reiterated the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations to mitigate the spread of the virus, including vigorous hand washing, avoidance of facial touching, sneezing or coughing into cloths or elbows and social distancing from crowds.
"If you suspect you have been in contact with someone infected or are exhibiting signs of illness, you are encouraged to stay home and avoid contact with others," officials said. "The federal government has identified the elderly and chronically ill as those most at-risk of contracting the virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.