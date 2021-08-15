Children in the area learned about the different ecosystems through various activities in the first ever Eco-Art Camp this summer, offered by the Confluence Creative Arts Center.
Director Jody Best said they recognized a need for children to incorporate creative hands-on activities into their lives again, and partnered with environmental artist and educator Ashley Kyber of Pittsburgh to hold the camps this summer.
Funded by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Earl and Jeanne Berky Fund, the three, free camps were geared toward children ages 7-14.
The first week was “Clay Camp,” Kyber said, where the children dug local clay from Confluence and learned about the animals found in the local woodlands. The second was “Painting the Town,” where the children helped paint a large mural on the side of Confluence Cyclery. The last camp was “Environmental Art,” where the children created paper frisbees with seeds, felted rocks and clay fairy houses, textured with tree bark.
“They liked getting their hands dirty and roaming around in the outdoors discovering nature and making art with the things that we found and talked about,” she said. “They got a mix of their local history and their local context of the plant communities, but we were also talking about conservation.”
Best said around 20 children participated in each camp, and they received positive feedback from the campers and parents about the educational fun the children had.
“They loved painting, building, playing in the river and learning songs and dances,” Best said. “The camp was full of some of the simple things that have always made summers fun for kids.”
Kyber said the number of children who attended grew as the camps went on, with 28 coming the final week.
Kyber, who owns property in the Confluence area, said she wants to create more programs for children in the area. Her goal is to teach children things about the environment that many people don’t ever learn.
“Teaching kids environmental education and using art as a way to get them engaged is a great way to start those lessons that really need to be understood because we are battling climate change,” Kyber said. “We are all connected, and we are connected to the planet that we are living on and we need to rebuild our relationship with the living world.”
To learn more about activities through the Confluence Creative Arts Center, visit confluencecreativearts.org.
