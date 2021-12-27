Charges were filed against a Confluence man after he allegedly broke into his sister’s house and threatened her with a gun.
Joshua Floyd Rugg, 42, was charged with burglary, terroristic threats and criminal trespass before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Monday.
Pennsylvania State Police reported at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 26, Janelle L. Rugg returned to her home in Henry Clay Township and heard a male’s voice once she was inside her house.
The man was Joshua Rugg, who did not reside at her residence.
The two began a long discussion that became heated and led to Joshua Rugg allegedly brandishing a gun, which he pointed at his sister and threatened to shoot her.
Janelle Rugg left her residence and went to another residence where she contacted police and advised them of the situation.
Police responded to the house along Clover Top Road and attempted to contact Joshua Rugg as he was still inside his sister’s residence.
Police at the scene reported hearing a gunshot come from within the residence, and Joshua Rugg was observed walking throughout the residence after the gunshot was heard.
He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.