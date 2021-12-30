A Confluence man who was allegedly involved in an incident ending with a police response on Sunday night died Monday.
According to the obituary of Joshua Floyd Rugg, the 42-year-old man died Monday, Dec. 27.
Rugg’s cause of death was not listed in his obituary.
State police reported in an affidavit of probable cause that at 10 p.m. Sunday, they were called to Rugg’s sister’s home in Henry Clay Township for a disturbance.
According to the affidavit, Rugg’s sister had run from the house to call state police, who then responded to the house along Clover Top Road and attempted to contact Rugg while he was still inside his sister’s residence.
Police at the scene reported hearing a gunshot come from within the residence, and Rugg was observed walking throughout the residence after the shot was heard. No other details were included in the affidavit, and nothing was released stating that Rugg had died.
Charges were filed against Rugg on Monday, and as of Wednesday afternoon, online court documents show that Rugg’s case status was still listed as “active” and “awaiting preliminary hearing.”
An employee with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office could only say the office was assisting police with investigation when asked about Rugg.
Multiple attempts seeking comment from state police about Rugg’s death were unsuccessful.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home in Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.