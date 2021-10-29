Charges have been filed against a Confluence man who allegedly injured a first responder who was trying to treat him.
Tyler Raymond Brooks, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, DUI and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday at Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning’s office.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4, state police were called to National Pike in Wharton Township to check on a man who was unresponsive in his vehicle.
On the way, police were told the man regained consciousness, and was agitated. When police arrived, Brooks was getting out of his car and into the back of an ambulance to be medically evaluated.
While first responders tried to treat Brooks, he allegedly broke the left thumb of an EMT.
Police took Brooks into custody and he refused to submit to a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated, according the complaint.
A search of Brooks’ vehicle revealed a paper containing suspected heroin tucked between the seat cushions of the vehicle, police said. When questioned about the paper, Brooks allegedly said he believed it contained heroin.
A warrant has been issued for Brooks’ arrest.
