A Confluence woman was charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly punched her sister and tried to stab her in the neck at a Fayette County home.
Felisha Lynn Baucum, 35, allegedly hit her sister, Stephany Rae Black, in the head and face with a closed fist before trying to stab her with a knife. Black told police she grabbed the knife, resulting in a cut to her hand. Black said Baucum also tried to cut her with a pair of scissors, but she was able to take the scissors from Baucum, according to court paperwork.
State police responded to 273 Parnell Road, Henry Clay Township, after they received a call that Baucum stabbed her sister and was cutting herself. When police arrived, Baucum rushed from the front door with a knife in her hand and stopped at the edge of the porch, according to court filings. Police said there were multiple knife wounds on Baucum’s body. Black exited the house and was escorted to safety, police said.
Baucum was taken into custody and transported to Highlands Hospital. She also faces charges simple assault, harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct.
