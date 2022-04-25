A Connellsville-area man is being held in the Fayette County Prison on a $20,000 bail after being arrested April 22 on charges of burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief.
Alex Jeffery Reagan, 26, arrived to a house along South Pittsburgh Street in the city of Connellsville late Friday, said Corporal Bryan Kendi.
According to Kendi, Reagan’s ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend lived at the home. Reagan allegedly entered the house without permission, where a fight broke out, said Kendi.
Along with two felonies, Kendi said Reagan was also charged with three summaries and three misdemeanors, including criminal mischief for allegedly flattening car tires.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haggerty Jr. is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
