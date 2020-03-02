Connellsville Area Ministerial Association will begin its annual series of Lenten lunches and services on March 3.
They will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays March 3-31 at Connellsville Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Pittsburgh St. Each will feature a meal and a speaker.
“It’s been going on for many years. It’s an outreach,’’ said the Rev. Don Smith, president of the ministerial association and pastor of World Christian Outreach Ministries. “It brings the community together.’’
Smith said the outreach is “a time for us to reflect. We come together to look inward and let God prepare us for the Easter season.’’
The speaker schedule is March 3, the Rev. Kerri Clark, Trinity Lutheran Church; March 10, the Rev. Paul Lisik, Catholic Parishes; the Rev. Nelson Confer, Connellsville Church of God; the Rev. Mike Martin Central Fellowship Church; the Rev. Ralph Prinkey, retired, First Baptist.
The ministerial association will host a Good Friday community service from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 10 at Calvary Assembly of God, 1316 S. Pittsburgh St. A time of quiet reflection will follow from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
