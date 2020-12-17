Students with the Connellsville Area School District will be learning virtual until January.
During Wednesday’s regular voting meeting, the district’s board of directors voted 5-2 to go virtual, starting Friday, through Jan. 8.
According to notes taken from the meeting and available on the district’s website, the motion was made by board member Paul Harshman.
Harshman said people questioned why the district wasn’t fully virtual because state guidance indicated all Fayette County schools should be given its level of COVID-19 transmission.
Harshmam also noted many district parents are opting to keep their children home.
In late November, county school districts were notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) that Fayette County was placed in the “substantial” spread category for COVID-19 transmission. The departments recommended that districts in counties in that category move to 100% remote instruction.
Those districts across the state that instead opted to continue with full or partial in-person learning had to file an attestation with the state that they were following all COVID-19-related safety guidelines. CASD chose that option, continuing with its four-day face-to-face learning model. Students went to school every day but Wednesday, which was a virtual day for everyone.
Board members voting in favor of the motion were Michael Omatick, Harshman, Donald Grenaldo, David Martray and Francis Mongell; voting against the motion was Kevin Lape and Daniel Martucci.
