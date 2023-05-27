A local author will give a post-Memorial Day presentation about her new book, highlighting local people who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
In her quest to establish a military honor roll in her hometown, Connellsville native Judy Keller started in 2018 to find as many names as possible of soldiers who died while serving in branches of the military during times of war.
Striking out at libraries, historical societies and veterans organizations to get names, Keller turned to the internet, where she discovered a variety of websites that helped her identify soldiers from the area — including their rank, and sometimes a date of death and branch of service.
While that was helpful with the honor roll project, Keller’s appreciation for their service went deeper. She wanted them to be recognized as more than just names etched in granite.
“These men had a story, and a life and relatives and classmates,” she said. “We have to create a record to memorialize them.”
She gathered more information, identifying the graves of the soldiers, researching their ancestors, and even found their yearbooks to learn everything she could about each one.
The result was her 2019 book “Respect, Honor and Remember: Connellsville Area Veterans Who Made the Supreme Sacrifice in WWII,” which chronicled those 152 men from the area who were killed or died while on duty in World War II.
Information about other fallen soldiers is included in Keller’s latest book, including 17 from the Korean War, 17 from the Vietnam War and three from the wars in the Middle East beginning in 1990.
That book, published in July of 2022, is “Devotion to Duty: Connellsville Area Veterans Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East Conflicts”.
The book will be the subject of a free presentation at the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday.
Both books include photographs of the soldiers, as well as biographical information, and where they are buried.
“I just look at pictures and see those beautiful faces and think, ‘My God’, so sad,” Keller said. “These men need to be remembered for who they were and what they did, and the life they had before it was taken away from them.”
During the presentation, Keller said she’ll highlight the stories of several of the men in the book, with a question-and-answer session to follow.
Following that book’s publication, Keller continued her work to have an honor roll installed in Connellsville. She said the project is still ongoing and the memorial will be placed at Route 119 North and Pittsburgh Street.
She also plans to write a third book, detailing the lives of local soldiers who lost their lives in World War I.
Copies of “Respect, Honor and Remember” are on sale for $20 each and copies of “Devotion to Duty” are $12 and can by purchased by emailing her at kellerja@zoominternet.net, a Facebook message or by calling 724-628-3639.
Keller said 25% of the book sales will go toward the honor-roll project.
For more information on the event, contact the Carnegie Free Library of Connellsville at 724-628-1380.
