When Christian and Ashley Korba moved back to Connellsville from North Carolina a year and a half ago, they wanted to make sure their 6-year-old son learned the value of giving back to his new community.
Austin, who goes by his middle name, Kirk, found a rather “attract”-ive way to do it. With the help of his parents and aunt, the first-grader started making and selling decorative magnets with all the proceeds donated to community causes.
“We wanted to teach him about giving back,” said Ashley. “We wanted him to learn that not everyone has what we have and it’s not always about himself. … I think I need a reminder of that sometimes too.”
When they lived in North Carolina, the Korbas had friends who made hand-painted coasters to raise money for the community and they wanted to do something similar. The magnets were easy to make and fun to do, Ashley said.
At first, they sold them to family and friends, but soon, they expanded to selling them at craft and vendor shows – something Ashley knew a little bit about because she sells fabric crafts at shows.
Ashley said Kirk is a little shy, so selling the magnets has allowed him to come out of his shell.
“Sometimes he does better than I do,” she joked. “He talks to (customers) and explains why he’s doing it and then gives them their bag.”
They sell the magnets for $1 each, or buy five get the sixth free. The themes of the magnets vary – everything from Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney princesses, to superheroes, dogs, cats, and other interesting subjects.
Ashley and Kirk’s aunt purchased all of the materials so the whole purchase price of each magnet goes back to the community. Initially, Kirk used the money to make shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. He sold enough to make eight shoeboxes. Then, he started looking at other causes he could support with his magnet sales and found the Connellsville K-9 Unit was gathering donations.
His initial donation to the K-9 unit was $75, followed by a second donation of $125. But, he isn’t done yet.
“Kirk wanted to stick with this and decided to continue to support the K-9 unit,” Ashley said.
In addition to Kirk’s love of animals, Ashley said they love supporting the unit because of the important work Ambroos is doing taking heroin off the streets of Connellsville.
However, Kirk did have one condition.
“He wanted to meet with him,” said Ashley.
Kirk got his wish.
Officer James Tyler Garlick said he was happy to arrange the meeting and is very appreciative of Kirk’s ongoing support of the K-9 program.
“Kirk is an inspiration and I can not thank him enough for his support,” said Garlick. “It was a pleasure meeting him and people like him are the reason this K-9 program is made possible.”
In addition, Kirk’s handmade magnets are sold at Youghiogheny Holistic Living, a business owned by Emily Richter, a friend of the family.
Richter, a big proponent of supporting the community, said the decision to sell the magnets at the store was an easy one.
“It was a no-brainer for me to do this for Kirk,” said Richter. “If we can get little kids Kirk’s age involved and hoping to make a difference in the community, in 20 to 30 years Connellsville will be even better than it is now.”
“It takes a community to make a community,” said Richter. “And they’re making a difference.”
