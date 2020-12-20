The Fayette County Cultural Trust recently won a state award for the three murals painted on a building in Connellsville.
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center announced the winners for their 2020 Townie Awards, and in the category of “Public Space Improvement,” Downtown Connellsville, an initiative of Fayette County Cultural Trust, won for “Connellsville Public Art – Leading the Way”.
Daniel Cocks, the executive director of the Fayette County Cultural Trust, said they’ve been looking to have a public art mural on three sides of the Italian Social Club along Crawford Avenue in the city.
“The building is in a great location for public art because it’s only a block from the Great Allegheny Passage and right on Crawford Avenue, which sees an average of 8,000 cars daily,” Cocks said. He noted the trust was also looking for ways to tie in the bike trail to the city’s downtown area to get trail users to explore the downtown and travel over the Crawford Avenue Bridge since the building was closer to the bridge.
The trust received some funding from the Allegheny Foundation for downtown projects, and tmatched some of that with an estate left to the trust by Michael Prestia, whom Cocks said loved his hometown of Connellsville and wanted to see great things happen.
With funding in place, Cocks said they contacted the Italian Social Club, and the club was on board with the project.
The idea was to have three sides of the building be the canvass for three murals that dealt with the history of Connellsville.
When the call was made for artists for the project, Cocks said they found two great proposals by Pittsburgh artist Jeremy Raymer and local artist Randi Stewart.
“We chose Jeremy because of his work in Pittsburgh near the Great Allegheny Passage trail and the fact that most of his murals were huge in size,” Cocks said. “This was another opportunity for us to tie in Pittsburgh with Connellsville, thinking people that biked from Pittsburgh would stop at his mural in Connellsville.”
Cocks said Raymer came up with the train station for one side, a mural of coke works for another side and because the building was owned by the Italian Social Club, an Italian dinner scene on the front of the building.
Cocks said with some extra funding available, they were able to have Stewart paint a smaller mural along Crawford Avenue of Edwin S. Porter, a Connellsville native who made strides in the silent film industry and directed the motion picture, “The Great Train Robbery”.
While other public art works can be seen in Connellsville, Cocks said the Italian Social Club’s mural is the largest one.
“Just driving by it gives you a feeling of happiness and amazement,” Cocks said. “To think that Jeremy painted this by using mostly spray paint.”
Cocks said the award is not only a feather in the cap of the Fayette County Cultural Trust, but also the city of Connellsville.
“This award helps to bring attention to Connellsville as a great place to invest, shop and stay,” he said, adding that the award is the second state award the trust won as it was awarded the 2017 Community Enhancement Award for the work done at the Connellsville Canteen WWII Museum. “We are proud of our work and honored to be bringing these awards to the City of Connellsville.”
He added that the city also received the Scenic Pittsburgh Award last year for all the different groups working together to make the area a showplace for visitors and tourists.
“We are very thankful for all the funding we receive for different projects to help our city grow in a positive direction,” Cocks said, adding that the trust is also very thankful for our volunteers and organizations with which they partner. “Partnerships are the key in revitalizing communities and helping them grow.”
The 2020 awards ceremony for the Pennsylvania Downtown Center will be held in Reading next year.
