The Connellsville Union Passenger Station is one of 27 historic buildings to receive state tax credits for preservation efforts.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, the Connellsville station was built by the P&LE and Western Maryland Railroads between 1911 and 1912 and was used as a passenger station until around 1939. That building sat dormant until 1945 when Glessner Motors moved in and used it for offices until 1955.
Since then the station has housed a car dealership and auto parts store, been a storage facility for a medical supply distributor and the home of the Youghiogheny Opalescent Glass Company.
In 2013, the Somerset Trust Company purchased the land to open a bank branch on that same parcel with the branch’s commercial-lending section, located inside the station.
“It was vacant for 10 years before my office was there,” said Somerset Trust Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer John Malone.
Malone said as the bank started to grow in that location at the intersection of West Crawford Avenue and Seventh Street, they decided to upgrade and remodel the historic building. Before they could do that, they had to get permission from the state because the location was listed as a historic building.
Because of that, Malone said the outside of the building had to appear the same as it did in 1911.
For example, Malone said they found the company that put the roof on the building was still in operation in the Mon Valley. The company was able to fix the roof and was able to obtain the original style of tiles for the roof by ordering them through the original manufacturer of the tiles in Ohio.
Inside, the bank also had the floor ground down and then resealed to make it look as new as they could, the original cabinetry was restored as well as the original sinks in the restrooms, the entire building was repainted to it’s original color and the windows we re-glazed and repainted to state specifications.
“They restored this building almost to a tee to the way it was in 1911,” Malone said. “The bank has done tremendous job being historically correct and functional.”
The project took four years, an investment of $6,528,010 with a tax credit allocation of $125,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
The Connellsville project was one of 27 that received $5 million in tax credits.
“The Historic Preservation Tax Credit encourages revitalization of distressed communities, preservation of state and local heritage, and long-term economic development,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “The 27 projects awarded this year yield long-term benefits beyond the projects themselves, having significant positive spillover effects through the reuse of historic buildings in Pennsylvania cities and towns.”
“The preservation of historic buildings in Pennsylvania is vital to simultaneously revitalize communities while still telling stories of the past,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “With this funding, the awardees can modernize and bring new life to these spaces—resulting in new opportunities in places to live, work and play in neighborhoods across the state.”
