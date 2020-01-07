CONNELLSVILLE -- Two re-elected council members were sworn in Monday at council's reorganization meeting.
Council members Ethan Keedy and Melissa Tzan, re-elected to their posts in November, were sworn in by Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. Treasurer Marilyn Weaver, who was to take her oath of office, was unable to attend due to illness and will be sworn in at a later date.
Council opted to keep things the same at 2019, with Keedy as director of accounts and finance and Tzan as director of parks and public property. Council member Bob Topper will remain the director of public health and council member Tom Karpiak remains the director of public works.
In addition, city council meetings for 2020 were set for the third Tuesday of each month.
Keedy was appointed as the city’s delegate for the Southwest Regional Tax Bureau. Other resolutions were passed regarding paying beginning of the year expenditures, and designating Keedy, Weaver and city controller Bruce Witt as signatories for banking, depository and all city accounts. Council also authorized Witt to sign the PLIGIT investment account checks.
Council also approved a number of new or re-appointments to city boards, commissions and authorities, including: Leigh Ann Lincoln to the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority, term to expire in January 2025; John Lypson to the zoning board, term to expire in January 2025; Brent Rockwell, Richard Galasso and Shannon Cuneo to the planning commission, terms to expire in January 2024; Vinny Traynor, to the police civil service board, term to expire in January 2024; Teri Hirko, to the housing authority, term to expire in January 2025; Patrick Duncan, to the municipal authority, term to expire in January 2025; Scott Felgar, to the shade tree commission, term to expire in January 2025; John Irwin, Connellsville traffic committee, term to expire in January 2025; and David McIntire to the board of health, term to expire in January 2025.
